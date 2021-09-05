VIDEO: How Christopher Ashley Got COME FROM AWAY Camera-Ready

Come Friday, September 10, we're all islanders again as Apple TV+ premieres Come From Away. The live performance was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre this past May in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers; and, employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.

"It was amazing to come back together with this family of actors after everybody had been alone in their living rooms for months and months," said director Christopher Ashley. "Maybe the height of the experience was having the first audience back. We had the first audience back to see a Broadway show after more than a year and the emotion in that room, the sound they made when the actors walked onstage for the first time was a wall of sound- applause, screams, laughing, tears... I can't describe it."

Come From Away tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the "come from aways" into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what's happened while finding love, laughter, and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.

Below, watch as the Tony-winning director tell us all about how he got the musical ready for its close-up!