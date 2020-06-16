VIDEO: Hope Boykin, Rena Butler, and More Present Premieres for BALLETX

This weekend, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premieres of four new commissions with Ballet X and two new commissions by Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott.

"...it's okay too. Feel" by Hope Boykin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQlfjy_3T4o

"The Under Way" (Working Title) by Rena Butler

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=os1bwp87AxQ

"100 Days" by Caili Quan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxQvb6BJLSo

"Brown Eyes" by Penny Saunders

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sh9LeBxHhQk

"Caged Birds Fly" by Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLxxcvVQuxM

"No Amusement" by Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIeSIEBCoUg

...it's okay too. Feel by Hope Boykin, Dancers: Savannah Green and Ashley Simpson, Choreography and Original Text: Hope Boykin, Music: Bill Laurance; "Constance" from the album "Cables," Videography: Savannah Green and Ashley Simpson, Video editing: Hope Boykin. Co-commissioned by BalletX and Works & Process at the Guggenheim. Co-presented by The Kennedy Center, Society for the Performing Arts, and Vail Dance Festival.

100 Days, Choreographed by Caili Quan, Performed by Chloe Perkes (and Ammon Perkes), "The Longest Time" - Music and lyrics by Billy Joel, Performed and arranged by Micah Manaitai, Filmed by Chloe Perkes, Edited by Caili Quan, Advised by Kira Leinonen, Co-commissioned by BalletX and Works & Process at the Guggenheim. Co-presented by The Kennedy Center and Society for the Performing Arts.

Brown Eyes by Penny Saunders, Dancers: Andrea Yorita and Zachary Kapeluck, Choreography: Penny Saunders, Music: Michael Wall, Videography: Tara Keating, Video Editing: Pablo Piantino, Co-commissioned by BalletX and Works & Process at the Guggenheim. Co-presented by Grand Rapids Ballet, The Kennedy Center and Society for the Performing Arts.

The Under Way (Working Title), Dancers: Stanley Glover and Roderick Phifer, Choreography: Rena Butler, Music: Darryl Hoffman, Videographer: Tara Keating, Edited by: Rena Butler. Co-commissioned by BalletX and Works & Process at the Guggenheim. Co-presented by Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The Kennedy Center, and Society for the Performing Arts.

Caged Birds Fly by Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott, Sound Design: Omar Zubair, Performance: Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott Edit: Nicole Wolcott, Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim Co-presented by DANCECleveland, DANCENOW NYC, and The Kennedy Center.

No Amusement by Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott, Sound Design: Omar Zubair Dancing: Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott, Voice and Edit: Nicole Wolcott, Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim Co-presented by DANCECleveland, DANCENOW NYC, and The Kennedy Center.

Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions Playlist https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJ08rQmWB63RFC3avQF-nDsneUXLrUd4X.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You