VIDEO: Holland Taylor Says Her Play 'Ann' is Her Greatest Achievement on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Holland Taylor shares her and her girlfriend Sarah Paulson's love for Seth's dog Frisbee, talks about why her play Ann is the greatest achievement of her life and reveals why she still gets approached because of her role in Legally Blonde.

ANN is a no-holds-barred portrait of Ann Richards, the legendary governor of Texas. This inspiring and hilarious new play brings us face to face with a complex, colorful and captivating character bigger than the state from which she hailed. Written and performed by Emmy® Award winner Holland Taylor ("Two and a Half Men"), ANN takes a revealing look at the impassioned woman who enriched the lives of her followers, friends and family.

After playing throughout Texas to sold-out audiences, ANN went on to win critical acclaim in Chicago, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and on Broadway at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater. Now this extraordinary play directed by Benjamin Endsley Klein will live on in Broadway history as an unforgettable performance that The New York Times called, "frank, funny and warm. As Ann Richards, Holland Taylor is a FIERY DYNAMO."

Holland Taylor began her career in the theatre, although the is well-known for her roles in film and television. Recent theatre appearances include: The Front Page (Broadway, 2016); Ann (Broadway, 2013); and Ripcord (Off-Broadway, 2015). Taylor has also starred in The Vagina Monologues (1999) and the original Broadway production of Moose Murders (1983).

She won the 1999 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Judge Roberta Kittleson on the ABC drama The Practice (1998-2003). She is also well-known for her role as Evelyn Harper on the sitcom Two and a Half Men (2003-2015).

Taylor's other major television roles include the sitcoms Bosom Buddies (1980-1982) and The Powers That Be (1992-1993). Film appearances include One Fine Day (1996), George of the Jungle (1997), The Truman Show (1998), and Legally Blonde (2001).

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

