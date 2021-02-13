VIDEO: Harry Connick Jr. Releases Music Video For 'Amazing Grace'

Harry Connick Jr. has released a new music video of 'Amazing Grace.' The video was filmed inside the Sterling Opera House in Derby, CT.

The song is featured on Connick's new album, Alone With My Faith, which can be purchased at https://harryconnickjr.lnk.to/AloneWithMyFaith.

Check out the music video below!

Harry Connick, Jr. made his Broadway acting debut in The Pajama Game in 2006 earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical, followed in 2011 by On A Clear Day You Can See Forever. In addition, Connick has performed extended concert engagements on Broadway and wrote the music and lyrics for the musical Thou Shalt Not, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score. His most recent Broadway engagement was A Celebration of Cole Porter in December of 2019.

Connick is ranked among the top 60 best-selling male artists in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America, with 16 million in certified sales. He has had seven top 20 US albums, and ten number-one US jazz albums, earning more number-one albums than any other artist in US jazz chart history.

Connick's best-selling album in the United States is his Christmas album When My Heart Finds Christmas (1993). His highest-charting album is his release Only You (2004), which reached No. 5 in the US and No. 6 in Britain. He has won three Grammy Awards and two Emmy Awards. He played Leo Markus, the husband of Grace Adler (played by Debra Messing) on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace from 2002 to 2006.