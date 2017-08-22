VIDEO: Happy Birthday to DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Laura Dreyfuss!

Aug. 22, 2017  

Dear Zoe Murphy... today going to be a great day!

Happy Birthday to star of Broadway's smash hit Dear Evan Hansen, Laura Dreyfuss.

Dreyfuss played Zoe in the DC and Off-Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen before moving to Broadway. Her past acting credits include Once (Broadway); Hair (Broadway and first national tour); What's it all About? (Off-Broadway); and she played Madison McCarthy on the sixth season of "Glee." She has a BFA in theater from the Boston Conservatory.

To celebrate her special day, we're bringing you just a handful of the many styles of Laura!

Glee-Laura:

Folksy-Laura:

Pop-Laura:

Candid-Laura:

Zoe-Laura:


