VIDEO: Happy Birthday to DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Laura Dreyfuss!
Dear Zoe Murphy... today going to be a great day!
Happy Birthday to star of Broadway's smash hit Dear Evan Hansen, Laura Dreyfuss.
Dreyfuss played Zoe in the DC and Off-Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen before moving to Broadway. Her past acting credits include Once (Broadway); Hair (Broadway and first national tour); What's it all About? (Off-Broadway); and she played Madison McCarthy on the sixth season of "Glee." She has a BFA in theater from the Boston Conservatory.
To celebrate her special day, we're bringing you just a handful of the many styles of Laura!
Glee-Laura:
Folksy-Laura:
Pop-Laura:
Candid-Laura:
Zoe-Laura: