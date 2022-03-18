VIDEO: Hangin' with the New Queens of the SIX National Tour

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the North American tour of Six, the new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. The tour of Six will launch with a return engagement of the show to Chicago and will play at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre from March 29-July 3. Tickets for the first tour stop are on sale now at BroadwayInChicago.com. Additional tour cities will be announced later this month and throughout the Spring.

The North American tour cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva, Kelsee Sweigard and Kelly Denice Taylor.

SIX is currently on-stage at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W. 47th St) on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End and on a UK tour. An additional North American tour of Six called the "Boleyn Tour" will launch at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV with performances beginning September 20, 2022.

BroadwayWorld met all of the queens last week and we're taking you inside the big day below!