VIDEO: Hangin' on 43rd Street with MRS. DOUBTFIRE's Rob McClure!

Just last week, the company of Mrs. Doubtfire celebrated their first big Broadway milestone- the fourth preview. While that might not sound like much, it's one more show than they got to perform in 2020, when performances were suspended soon after they began at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Rob McClure, who leads the cast as Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire, acknowledges that the show has changed since its initial run last year. "It's been a long climb back here," he explained in a recent interview with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It wasn't 'Let's get back to where we were and pretend like nothing happened.' No! Everything happened. And our show should be a reflection of now. Our show should not serve the world as it was 19 months ago; it should serve the world now. That takes growth on everyone's behalf."

In the new musical, Daniel Hillard is a struggling, out-of-work actor, who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.

"This show is making people laugh in a way that is hugely emotionally resonant," said McClure. "The laughs are coming with tears because the message of family is profound."

Watch below as he talks more about taking on the iconic character and bringing audiences to happy tears eight times a week!