VIDEO: HAMILTON's Euan Morton Celebrates The Real King George III's Birthday

On yesterday's date in 1738, a king was born! That's right, King George III, who's now best known for da-da-da-ing into the hearts of Broadway fans in Hamilton, celebrates his birthday on June 4.

In honor of the king's big day, Hamilton shared a clip on Twitter of their own King George III, Euan Morton, blowing out the candles.

Check it out below!

EVERYBODY! Happy Birth-da-da-da-da-da-day to King George III, born on this date in 1738. pic.twitter.com/kuUfCAqNOS - Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) June 4, 2018

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Hamilton currently has two tours running in addition to its Broadway, West End, and Chicago productions. For more information on Hamilton, visit hamiltonmusical.com.

