VIDEO: HAMILTON Broadway and Touring Cast Members Congratulate the Class of 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Cast members from the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton joined forces, virtually, to congratulate the class of 2020.

The video starts with Angelica Tour cast members Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama saying, "I know this isn't how you imagined graduating, but you did it and you should be so proud of yourselves!"

The video goes on to feature appearances from Rory O'Malley, Thayne Jasperson, Christopher Rice, Krystal Joy Brown, and many more!

Watch the full video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You