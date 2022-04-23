VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night of BAM's CYRANO DE BERGERAC with James McAvoy, Jamie Lloyd & More

Just last week, the Brooklyn Academy of Music celebrated opening night of Jamie Lloyd's bold, Olivier-winning revival of Cyrano de Bergerac-written by Edmond Rostand and freely adapted by Martin Crimp-at the BAM Harvey Theater through May 22.

James McAvoy leads a superb ensemble in this theatrical tour-de-force that captures timeless passion through spoken word, contemporary poetry, and raw physicality. Cyrano seduces in raps and rhymes, using his linguistic brilliance to help another man win the heart of his one true love-above all-championing his own unbridled love for words.

"It's not often that you get to bring something that feels this British to America," explained McAvoy. "It may be a classic French tale and a classic French archetype, but it feels very London. So it's remarkable that it's been going down as well as it has with this completely Brooklyn audience."

Watch below as McAvoy and the rest of the company chat more about the big night and bringing this beloved tale back to the stage!