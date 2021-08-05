VIDEO: Gloria Estefan Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Inside Your Heart' From VIVO!

Glora Estefan sings "Inside Your Heart," a passionate new song written by EGOT candidate Lin-Manuel Miranda for Netflix's Vivo.

The film will be released on Friday, August 6th. If Miranda wins an Academy Award for writing music for Vivo, he will have the coveted big four awards - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Listen to the song below!

Vivo is directed by Oscar nominee Kirk DeMicco (The Croods), co-directed by Brandon Jeffords (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2), and written by Quiara Alegria Hudes (In the Heights).

Vivo follows a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest "honey bear," voiced by Miranda), who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner AndrÃ©s (Buena Vista Social Club's Juan de Marcos). Though they may not speak the same language, Vivo and AndrÃ©s are the perfect duo through their common love of music.

Also featuring the voices of Zoe SaldaÃ±a (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Gabi's mother, Rosa; Michael Rooker as a villainous Everglades python, Lutador; Brian Tyree Henry and Nicole Byer as a pair of star-crossed spoonbills; and Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett as a trio of well-meaning but overzealous scout troops, VIVO is an exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds.