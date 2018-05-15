VIDEO: Glenda Jackson of THREE TALL WOMEN Talks Moving From Acting to Politics

On last night's Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Glenda Jackson, currently starring in Three Tall Women on Broadway, recounted her decision to move from critically-acclaimed actress to a Member of Parliament. Watch the clip and hear what she had to say below!

Glenda Jackson is a British actress and former Labour Party politician. As a professional actress from the late 1950s, she spent four years as a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company from 1964, being particularly associated with the work of director Peter Brook. During her film career, she won two Academy Awards for Best Actress: for Women in Love (1970), and A Touch of Class (1973). Other award-winning performances include Alex in the film Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971) and the BBC television serial Elizabeth R (also 1971); for the latter, she received a Primetime Emmy Award.

Previews began on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, for Edward Albee's Three Tall Women. Three Tall Women stars two-time Academy Award-winner Glenda Jackson, Tony Award winner, three-time Emmy Award winner, and 2018 Academy Award nominee Laurie Metcalf, and Tony Award nominee Alison Pill. This production is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello and produced by Scott Rudin. Three Tall Women had an official opening night on Thursday, March 29 at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

Hailed as "essential viewing" by Ben Brantley of The New York Times, Three Tall Women is a "spellbinding masterpiece" (Time Magazine) and "Edward Albee's best play, period!" (New York Post). In addition to the Pulitzer, the play also won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Play.

For more information, visit www.threetallwomenbroadway.com.

