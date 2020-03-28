VIDEO: Gina Naomi Baez and Christina Bianco Release WICKED Parody, 'What Is This Quarantine?'

Gina Naomi Baez and Christina Bianco have released a hilarious Wicked parody, called What is this Quarantine? The song is set to the tune of Wicked song, What is This Feeling?

The song was written by Gina Naomi Baez, and features Baez as Elphaba with Christina Bianco as Glinda. The video is directed by Sam Carrell with camera operators Sam Carrell and Billy Ernst.

Watch the hilarious video below!

Gina most recently played Maria in Women On Fire Off-Broadway at Royal Family Performing Arts Space. She originated the role of Agnes in A Taste of Things to Come at Bucks County Playhouse. She was understudied & performed the role of Agnes in the Off-Broadway Production of A Taste of Things to Come at The York Theatre Company. She also has been seen as La Muchacha in NYMF's Under Fire , cast member of 8 Minute Musicals. She can also be seen in Season 4 of NETFLIX'S Orange is the New Black and will be playing a recurring role in Season 2 of Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have it Too on NETFLIX.

Christina most recently led Funny Girl in Paris! She has performed on major television programs such as The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Today Show, in the US, and The Paul O'Grady Show and This Morning, in the UK. A Two-Time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut starring in The Menier Chocolate Factory's hailed production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre in London. New York credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, the one-woman, multi-character comedy, Application Pending (Drama Desk Award Nomination), Newsical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway; Goes To Rehab (Drama Desk Award Nomination). Other favorite credits include, Maureen in Rent (Weston Playhouse), The Narrator in Joseph And The Amazing... (Drury Lane Theatre) and Dora in the long-running National Tour of Dora The Explorer Live!





