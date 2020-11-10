VIDEO: Gillian Anderson Talks About Playing Margaret Thatcher on THE CROWN

Gillian Anderson talks about her character transformation.

Gillian Anderson talks about her transformation into Margaret Thatcher on the new season of "The Crown."

The fourth season of "The Crown" premieres on Netflix November 15th.

Gillian Anderson is an American-British actress. Her credits include FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files, Lily Bart in The House of Mirth. She has won a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Anderson recently played Blanche Dubois in a widely-lauded production of "A Streetcar Named Desire" at London's Young Vic, and starred in the original West End production of "All About Eve." Off-Broadway, she's starred in "Absent Friends."

