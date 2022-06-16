VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Joshua Henry, Tonya Pinkins & More in THE BIG MIX - JUNETEENTH at Little Island

The Big Mix - Juneteenth will play June 16 to 19 at 8:00 p.m., hosted by Tony and Grammy Award nominee Joshua Henry (Into the Woods, Waitress, Carousel). With performances from Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins ("All My Children," Mother Courage and Her Children, Holler If Ya Hear Me), Mykal Kilgore (Motown: The Musical, The Wiz Live!, and Hair), singer-songwriter Chanese Elifé, and special acts including parkour artists Reap Genius & Falco, fire artist Sage Sovereign, dance performances from Step It Up/HANAC Secret Society Dance Company, choral performances from Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem Choir, and marching band performances by The Empire Marching Elite. Plus, newly commissioned work from Brinae Ali & Tamar-kali and new music by Jacinth Greywoode.

The Big Mix is a three-week, three-holiday, one-of-a-kind performance party at Little Island. Conceived and directed by Little Island Artist-in-Residence and Tony Award nominee, Tina Landau (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, Tracy Letts' Superior Donuts, Old Hats), The Big Mix will offer a unique show centering around and celebrating one of three summer holidays - Juneteenth, LGBTQIA+ Pride, and Independence Day.