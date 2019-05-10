FOSSE/VERDON
Click Here for More Articles on FOSSE/VERDON

VIDEO: Get Ready for FOSSE/VERDON with Original CHICAGO Footage!

May. 10, 2019  

On next week's episode of FX's Fosse/Verdon, Bob is pulled between multiple projects, and he and Gwen begin rehearsals for Chicago, but the mounting pressure may prove too much to bear.

Can't wait til Tuesday? Check out some original footage from Chicago in 1975, featuring Verdon and the great Chita Rivera!

Spanning five decades, FOSSE/VERDON explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob's head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost.

VIDEO: Get Ready for FOSSE/VERDON with Original CHICAGO Footage!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


24 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Long-Running Show...

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Renee Zellweger Sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in JUDY Trailer
  • VIDEO: Gloria Estefan Releases 'Conga' Video Ahead of ON YOUR FEET! Arriving in London
  • VIDEO: Watch Tony Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen Belt Out THE PROM Anthem at GLAAD Media Awards!
  • VIDEO: The Pressure Mounts in Episode Six of FOSSE/VERDON
  • VIDEO: Will Smith Previews His 'Friend Like Me' From the Live-Action ALADDIN Film
  • VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Dave Malloy's OCTET!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup