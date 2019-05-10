VIDEO: Get Ready for FOSSE/VERDON with Original CHICAGO Footage!

On next week's episode of FX's Fosse/Verdon, Bob is pulled between multiple projects, and he and Gwen begin rehearsals for Chicago, but the mounting pressure may prove too much to bear.

Can't wait til Tuesday? Check out some original footage from Chicago in 1975, featuring Verdon and the great Chita Rivera!

Spanning five decades, FOSSE/VERDON explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob's head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost.





