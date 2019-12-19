VIDEO: Get A Sneak Peek At Idina Menzel Hosting CBS's 'A Home for the Holidays'

We're getting into the holiday spirit with a look at Tony winner Idina Menzel hosting CBS's upcoming annual holiday special 'A Home for the Holidays.' Check out the video below to get a first look at Idina bringing Christmas cheer to TV alongside Adam Lambert, NE-YO and Kelly Rowland!

The 21st annual A Home For The Holidays With Idina Menzel Will Be Broadcast Sunday, December 22 At 9:00-10:00 Pm, Et/pt On The CBS Television Network. Tony Award winner Idina Menzel performs songs from her new album, Christmas: A Season of Love, and introduces uplifting stories about adoption from foster care. Award-winning artists Adam Lambert, NE-YO and Kelly Rowland also perform.

Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes If/Then (Tony nomination), See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores). Menzel's voice can be heard in the Disney animated musical, Frozen, singing its Oscar nominated song, Let It Go.

She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust. On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. Menzel's highly successful international concert tour recently included a sold out performance at Carnegie Hall.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You