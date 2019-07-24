VIDEO: Get A First Look At COME FROM AWAY In Melbourne

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Come From Away had its Melbourne premiere at the Comedy Theatre on Saturday 20 July. Get a first look at the production in the video below!

The ground-breaking new musical is based on the incredible real-life events in the wake of the September 11 tragedy when 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people from over 100 countries were redirected to Gander, Newfoundland, almost doubling the population of the remote Canadian town.

Capturing the generosity and hospitality of the small community of Gander who invited the "come from aways" into their homes, it is an inspirational story of hope and humanity.

The cast features Nicholas Brown, Nathan Carter, Zoe Gertz, Simon Maiden, Laura Murphy, Richard Piper, Emma Powell, Katrina Retallick and Kellie Rode, together with Glen Hogstrom, Angela Kennedy, Kathleen Moore, Jensen Overend, Ash Roussety, Alana Tranter, Sharriese Hamilton, Doug Hansell and Kolby Kindle.





