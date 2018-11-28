VIDEO: Get A First Look At 5th Avenue Theatre's New Production Of ANNIE

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The 5th Avenue Theatre's new production of the beloved musical Annie, which plays this holiday season through December 30, 2018. The 5th is excited to introduce Visesia Fakatoufifita of Tacoma, WA, and Faith Young of Kent, WA, who make their 5th Avenue Theatre debuts alternating the title role.

Joining them and the previously announced Timothy McCuen Piggee as Oliver Warbucks and Cynthia Jones as Miss Hannigan are Dane Stokinger as Rooster, Jessica Skerritt as Grace, Cheyenne Casebier as Lily, and Tony Lawson as FDR. The cast is completed by a stellar group of local talent and 5th Avenue Theatre favorites that play the girls in Miss Hannigan's orphanage and the ensemble of Hooverville-ites, New Yorkers, and more. High school students that are part of The 5th's Rising Star Project are also included in the ensemble.

Playing through December 30, 2018 (press opening Friday, November 30), single tickets for Annie are on sale now and subscriptions are still available online at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206.625.1900, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

