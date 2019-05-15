Be More Chill
VIDEO: George Salazar Performs 'Michael in the Bathroom' From BE MORE CHILL on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

May. 15, 2019  

On Wednesday's 'Broadway Week' episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," George Salazar performs "Michael in the Bathroom" from the viral musical sensation "Be More Chill."

Watch the performance below!

Every morning the week of May 13-17, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" will bring the color and excitement of the Great White Way to viewers across the country with "Broadway Week." Over the years, "Live" has hosted a multitude of performances from hit Broadway shows; and this year, "Live" will dedicate a full week to New York City's iconic theater scene, spotlighting a different Tony® Award-nominated musical each day.

On tomorrow's episode, Kelly goes backstage to visit the Tony Award nominees from the new musical comedy "Tootsie."

Photo Credit: David M. Russell | Walt Disney DTCI

