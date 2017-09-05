VIDEO: GREAT COMET Cast Helps Dave Malloy Preview His Next Adaptation of a Literary Classic!

The Great Comet might have played its final Broadway show yesterday, but creator Dave Malloy is already hard at work, preparing a new adaptation of a literary classic for the stage.

Below, watch as Malloy is joined by his Great Comet cast for a performance of "A Squeeze of the Hand" from his next musical, Moby-Dick!

Malloy is a composer/ writer/ performer/ sound designer. He has written eleven musicals, including Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, in which he also originated the role of Pierre. Other shows include Ghost Quartet, a song cycle about love, death, and whiskey; Preludes, a musical fantasia set in the hypnotized mind of Sergei Rachmaninoff; Three Pianos, a drunken romp through Schubert's "Winterreise"; Black Wizard/Blue Wizard, a philosophical escapist fantasy; Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage; Beardo; Sandwich; Clown Bible;and (The 99-cent) Miss Saigon. He has won two OBIE Awards, the Richard Rodgers Award, an ASCAP New Horizons Award, and a Jonathan Larson Grant, has been a Guest Professor in devised music theater at Princeton and Vassar Universities, and is the composer for Banana Bag & Bodice. Future projects include adaptations of Moby-Dick and Shakespeare's Henriad.

Related Articles