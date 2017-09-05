VIDEO: GREAT COMET Cast Helps Dave Malloy Preview His Next Adaptation of a Literary Classic!

Sep. 5, 2017  

The Great Comet might have played its final Broadway show yesterday, but creator Dave Malloy is already hard at work, preparing a new adaptation of a literary classic for the stage.

Below, watch as Malloy is joined by his Great Comet cast for a performance of "A Squeeze of the Hand" from his next musical, Moby-Dick!

Malloy is a composer/ writer/ performer/ sound designer. He has written eleven musicals, including Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, in which he also originated the role of Pierre. Other shows include Ghost Quartet, a song cycle about love, death, and whiskey; Preludes, a musical fantasia set in the hypnotized mind of Sergei Rachmaninoff; Three Pianos, a drunken romp through Schubert's "Winterreise"; Black Wizard/Blue Wizard, a philosophical escapist fantasy; Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage; Beardo; Sandwich; Clown Bible;and (The 99-cent) Miss Saigon. He has won two OBIE Awards, the Richard Rodgers Award, an ASCAP New Horizons Award, and a Jonathan Larson Grant, has been a Guest Professor in devised music theater at Princeton and Vassar Universities, and is the composer for Banana Bag & Bodice. Future projects include adaptations of Moby-Dick and Shakespeare's Henriad.

VIDEO: GREAT COMET Cast Helps Dave Malloy Preview His Next Adaptation of a Literary Classic!
Click Here to Watch the Video!




Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: GREAT COMET Cast Helps Dave Malloy Preview His Next Adaptation of a Literary Classic!
  • VIDEO: 'Keep Supporting New Work' Rachel Chavkin Gives Final GREAT COMET Curtain Call Speech
  • VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of Berkeley Rep's AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS
  • VIDEO: Lillias White and Keala Settle Join Jessie Mueller for Powerhouse 'Natural Woman'
  • VIDEO: Beck Releases Lyric Video for New Song 'Dear Life'
  • VIDEO: On This Day, August 27- Run, Freedom, Run! URINETOWN Begins Broadway Previews

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com