VIDEO: First Look at The Fates in the South Korean Production of HADESTOWN

Watch The Fates of Hadestown in South Korea perform Any Way the Wind Blows, Word to the Wise, When the Chips Are Down, and more from the show!

HADESTOWN, the recipient of 8 Tony Awards and winner of Best Theatre Album at the Grammy Awards is opening this week at LG Art Center in Korea as the first internationally licensed production.

The cast notably features Xiumin of K-Pop group EXO, alternating in the role of Orpheus. The production is set to open on September 7, which was postponed from the previously date of August 24 due to COVID-19.

The cast will include Hwan Hee Kim, Sooha Kim, Hyun Jun Ji, Joon Mo Yang, Woo Hyung Kim, Hong Seok Kang, Jae Rim Choi, Hyung Gyun Zo, Kang Hyun Park, Xiumin, Hyena Park, and Sun Young Kim.

Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show's eight Tony Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.