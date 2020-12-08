VIDEO: First Look at City Center's 2020 Gala Featuring Audra McDonald

Click Here for More Articles on AUDRA MCDONALD

Tomorrow night, December 9, New York City Center will present its 2020 Gala presentation starring Audra McDonald.

Supporting the historic midtown theater founded for the people of New York, this special benefit performance titled An Evening with Audra McDonald was filmed live on the City Center stage and will. be presented digitally only at NYCityCenter.org .

Get a first look at the gala in the sneak peek video below!

The Gala concert will be available on demand for one week only through Wednesday, December 16.

Funds raised by all streamed performances will ensure City Center is able to continue its founding mission to provide access to the best in the performing arts to the widest possible audience and to support artists with new opportunities to create and perform.

Digital access for New York City Center's 2020 Gala concert starts at $35. Tickets are available online at NYCityCenter.org .

Gala packages, including festive pre- and post-show events with City Center artists and McDonald herself, are available now starting at $2,500. For additional information and reservations, email SpecialEvents@NYCityCenter.org .

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You