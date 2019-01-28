VIDEO: First Look At 'They Like Me' From CALL ME MADAM At City Center

For the second time in Encores! history-and to honor City Center's 75th Anniversary Season-the series is reviving one of its own revivals. A highlight of the second season of Encores! (1995) and featuring a memorable score by Irving Berlin and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

See cast members Adam Heller, Stanley Wayne Mathis and Brad Oscar perform the tune, "They Like Me" below!

Call Me Madam centers around a brassy ambassador to the fictional European nation of Lichtenberg. The show pokes fun at a far more polite and benign political world and includes standards such as "It's a Lovely Day Today" and "Something to Dance About," along with Berlin's most famous counterpoint duet, "You're Just in Love."

Directed by Casey Hushion with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Denis Jones, Call Me Madam will run for seven performances only February 6 through 10 at New York City Center.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City CenterBox Office (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues).

