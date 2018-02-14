VIDEO: Fans Unite! Valentine's Day Calls for a DEAR EVAN HANSEN Love Song!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN continues to do what it does best: unite fans through beautiful music and heartfelt songs. Get into the spirit of Valentine's Day with the new video featuring fans from around the world singing 'Only Us'!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

