VIDEO: Fans Unite! Valentine's Day Calls for a DEAR EVAN HANSEN Love Song!
DEAR EVAN HANSEN continues to do what it does best: unite fans through beautiful music and heartfelt songs. Get into the spirit of Valentine's Day with the new video featuring fans from around the world singing 'Only Us'!
A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in.
Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.
Click Here to Watch the Video!