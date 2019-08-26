VIDEO: FX Releases First Trailer for AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984

FX has released the first full trailer for American Horror Story: 1984, the upcoming ninth season of Ryan Murphy's hit horror anthology series. The series will premiere on FX on September 18.

Watch the trailer below!

Matthew Morrison and Pose star Angelica Ross, who have both worked with Murphy, will star as series regulars in AHS: 1984.

The ninth season stars AHS alum such as Emma Roberts, Cody Fern, Billie Lourd, LESLIE GROSSMAN, and John Carroll Lynch. The cast also welcomes new members Olympic gold medalist Gus Kenworthy, Zach Villa, and DeRon Horton.

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television.





