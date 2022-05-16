VIDEO: FUNNY GIRL Original Broadway Cast Member Visits Current Broadway Production

Click Here for More Articles on Funny Girl Revival

A TikTok recently went viral of a user putting out a call to the internet to help her get connected to Funny Girl because her boss was bringing her mother to the first-ever Broadway revival.

The mother happened to be Rosemary Greenspon nee Jelincic, who played 1300 performances in the ensemble of Funny Girl on Broadway as part of the original Broadway company.

She met with Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch and the cast.

Funny Girl stars Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rose Brice.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.