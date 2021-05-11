Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Darren Criss and Abigail Barlow Sing 'Burn For You' From BRIDGERTON THE MUSICAL

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear are currently working on recording a Bridgerton the Musical album.

May. 11, 2021  

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the creators of Bridgerton The Musical, have posted a new TikTok, featuring Darren Criss and Barlow singing the TikTok-famous original song from the musical, 'Burn For You'.

Watch below!

@abigailbarlowww

Surprise!! @darrencriss is on tiktok and we burn for him. ##bridgertonmusical @emilythebear

♬ original sound - Abigail Barlow

The Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever minds on TikTok, who are working on another TikTok Musical.

This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, "Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?" From her idea sparked duets, more musical numbers, costumes, choreography, and much more.


