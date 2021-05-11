VIDEO: Darren Criss and Abigail Barlow Sing 'Burn For You' From BRIDGERTON THE MUSICAL

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the creators of Bridgerton The Musical, have posted a new TikTok, featuring Darren Criss and Barlow singing the TikTok-famous original song from the musical, 'Burn For You'.

Watch below!

The Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever minds on TikTok, who are working on another TikTok Musical.

This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, "Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?" From her idea sparked duets, more musical numbers, costumes, choreography, and much more.