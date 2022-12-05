Video: Mariah Carey Takes Part in Radio City Rockettes Tik Tok Challenge
"Tell us you’re obsessed with Christmas without telling us you’re obsessed with Christmas!”
The Radio City Rockettes recently launched an amazing new TikTok challenge - #ChristmasObsessed - encouraging fans to "tell us you're obsessed with Christmas without telling us you're obsessed with Christmas!"
The QUEEN of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, stitched the Rockettes video - and no words were needed!
Watch the TikTok below!
@mariahcarey
#stitch @rockettes ??♬ original sound - The Rockettes
