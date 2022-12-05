Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok
Video: Mariah Carey Takes Part in Radio City Rockettes Tik Tok Challenge

"Tell us you’re obsessed with Christmas without telling us you’re obsessed with Christmas!”

Dec. 05, 2022  

The Radio City Rockettes recently launched an amazing new TikTok challenge - #ChristmasObsessed - encouraging fans to "tell us you're obsessed with Christmas without telling us you're obsessed with Christmas!"

The QUEEN of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, stitched the Rockettes video - and no words were needed!

Related Stories
Brett Boles, Creator of The M Tea on TikTok, to Launch The M Tea Songwriting Studio This S Photo
Brett Boles, Creator of 'The M Tea' on TikTok, to Launch The M Tea Songwriting Studio This Spring
Brett Boles, the creator of The M Tea on TikTok with 350,000 followers, is launching The M Tea Songwriting Studio this Spring and is looking for students interested in taking their songwriting skills to the next level in any genre.
WATCH: Teachers TikToks Revealing Schools Upcoming Musical Go Viral Photo
WATCH: Teacher's TikToks Revealing School's Upcoming Musical Go Viral
A teacher has gone viral on TikTok for his series revealing the school's upcoming musical to his students! Watch the videos here and see what musical the students of Indianola High School will be performing!
VIDEO: See Dolly Parton & More in MEXICAN PIZZA: THE MUSICAL Photo
VIDEO: See Dolly Parton & More in MEXICAN PIZZA: THE MUSICAL
Mexican Pizza: The Musical, a star-studded production made for Mexican Pizza fans, by Mexican Pizza fans, premiered on TikTok! The cast featured Dolly Parton, the global music icon and influential Taco Bell superfan. Watch the musical here!
Interview: Broadway Sinfonietta CEO Macy Schmidt Talks TikTok Musical Photo
Interview: Broadway Sinfonietta CEO Macy Schmidt Talks TikTok Musical
TikTok is presenting a re-broadcast of their first official commissioned TikTok musical, For You, Paige, tonight, June 9 at 11pm ET! BroadwayWorld spoke with Macy about her involvement in the creation of For You, Paige, her work with The Broadway Sinfonietta, her hopes for the future of TikTok musicals and more!

Wake Up With BWW 12/5: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opens on Broadway, and More!Wake Up With BWW 12/5: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opens on Broadway, and More!
December 5, 2022

Top stories include reviews and coverage from last night's opening of A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical! Stay tuned for more coverage today as we take you inside the big night.
VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth and Country Star Maren Morris Sing 'For Good' from WICKEDVIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth and Country Star Maren Morris Sing 'For Good' from WICKED
December 4, 2022

Maren Morris surprised audiences by bringing out Kristin Chenoweth to join her for a performance of 'For Good' from WICKED during the final show of Morris's Humble Quest concert tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Watch the video here.
Photos: First Look at Ashley Blanchet, Graham Rowat, Gavin Lee, and More in Paper Mill's THE SOUND OF MUSICPhotos: First Look at Ashley Blanchet, Graham Rowat, Gavin Lee, and More in Paper Mill's THE SOUND OF MUSIC
December 3, 2022

Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director; Michael Stotts- Managing Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has released production photos for The Sound of Music. The show began performances at Paper Mill Playhouse on Friday, December 2 and will play through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
KPOP Producers Issue Letter in Response to New York Times ReviewKPOP Producers Issue Letter in Response to New York Times Review
December 3, 2022

In response to Jesse Green's review of KPOP from the New York Times, the producers of KPOP have issued a response letter, requesting that Green 'issue an apology to the cast and creators of [KPOP] for the insensitive and, frankly, offensive review.'
Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public in April 2023Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public in April 2023
December 2, 2022

After a truncated run as a result of several COVID-19 cases in the company, Suzan-Lori Parks’ theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR will be returning for an engagement in The Public Theater's Joe’s Pub in April 2023.
