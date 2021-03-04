VIDEO: Dancers Perform COOL From WEST SIDE STORY Around New York City in New Video Directed by Josh Bergasse

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century has released its next virtual video, "Cool" from West Side Story, performed by 10 extraordinary dancers around New York City. "Cool" was directed by Tony Award nominee Joshua Bergasse, with choreography by Jerome Robbins recreated by Robert La Fosse. ADM21 is releasing this video now in honor of Josh Bergasse's birthday (March 6th) and his long collaboration with ADM21.

Watch below!

Works Josh has staged for ADM21 include "20th Century Fox Mambo" which Josh created for the hit NBC series "Smash," and "The Great Lover" pas de deux for the 2014 revival of On The Town which was originally choreographed by Jerome Robbins, the revival for which Josh received his first Tony nomination.

The video was filmed and edited by Elsa Stallings and produced by Joshua Bergasse and Douglas Denoff. Nikki Feirt Atkins is the Founder and Producing Artistic Director of ADM21.

ADM21 was pleased that so many people were moved by the December 17 release of its first virtual video, "The Music and the Mirror" from A Chorus Line, performed by 27 singer/dancers coached by Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie. The video has been viewed over 50,000 times worldwide and the lyrics "give me somebody to dance for" have taken on new meaning as Broadway looks forward to welcoming audiences back to live performances as soon as it is safe.

The performers in the new video, "Cool," are Yesenia Ayala (Anita in West Side Story 2020 revival), Darius Barnes (Mean Girls), Kenny Corrigan (An American In Paris Int'l Tour), Alexa DeBarr (West Side Story 2020 revival), Jess LeProtto (Carousel 2018 revival), Alicia Lundgren (Shuffle Along), Georgina Pazcoguin (New York City Ballet, On The Town), Ahmad Simmons (West Side Story 2020 revival, "Fosse/Verdon" on FX), Ryan Steele (Once Upon A One More Time, Carousel 2018 revival), and Alex Wong (Newsies, The Greatest Showman, "So You Think You Can Dance").

Viewers of the film can donate to American Dance Machine at www.adm21.org/cool. 20% of all funds raised by the film will be donated equally to The Actors Fund and The Black Theatre Coalition.

The film's director Joshua Bergasse said, "It's quite an honor to work with the original Jerome Robbins choreography for "Cool" which I find so magnificent and dynamic. And in addition, to work with these brilliant dancers at these exciting locations around New York City was truly thrilling!"

Robert La Fosse, the film's Choreographic Consultant, a longtime ADM21 collaborator, and an authorized Jerome Robbins stager, remarked, "This film is a wonderful way, during the ongoing pandemic, to showcase ADM21's important mission, which is to connect artists to stagers who worked with the choreographer themselves and gives them more opportunity to do what they love: DANCE!"

ADM21's Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Nikki Feirt Atkins, commented, "We are thrilled that we are able to honor the Jerome Robbins Foundation, who have supported ADM21 since our inception, with Josh's innovative virtual video of 'Cool.'"

West Side Story was originally conceived, directed, and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Orchestrations by Leonard Bernstein, Sid Ramin and Irwin Kostal.

ADM21 extends thanks to Mark Cavell and Scott Farthing at Sony Music, Christopher Pennington at The Robbins Trust, Garth Sunderland and Marie Carter at The Leonard Bernstein Office, and to Mr. Stephen Sondheim, for their assistance in the production of this video.

"The Music and the Mirror" video can still be viewed here: http://www.adm21.org/matm

American Dance Machine-for the 21st Century is a 501c3 non-profit organization.