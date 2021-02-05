VIDEO: Dan Stevens Talks About the Broadway Shutdown on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden welcomes Dan Stevens to Stage 56 and for a second thought he was meeting the fourth Bee Gee. Dan recalls being in rehearsals for "Hangmen" on Broadway when they received word the production was being shut down due to COVID-19. And James asks Dan about his early stand-up comedy aspirations before the "Blithe Spirit" star pushes the boundaries of what you can say on CBS.

Screen Actors Guild Award winner Dan Stevens made his Broadway debut opposite Jessica Chastain in The Heiress. Mr. Stevens' other theatre credits include Arcadia; Every Good Boy Deserves Favour; The Vortex; Hay Fever; The Romans in Britain; Much Ado About Nothing; and As You Like It (U.K. and U.S. tour).

TV credits include the critically acclaimed "Legion"; "High Maintenance"; "Downton Abbey"; "Sense and Sensibility"; "Maxwell"; "Marple"; "Dracula"; "The Line of Beauty"; and "Frankenstein." Dan's film work includes The Call of the Wild; Lucy in the Sky; Her Smell; Apostle; Permission; The Man Who Invented Christmas; Beauty and the Beast; Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb; Norman; The Ticket; The Guest; and A Walk Among Tombstones. Audiobooks include The Time Keeper; Casino Royale; The History of a Pleasure Seeker; My Dear, I Wanted to Tell You; War Horse; Wolf Hall; and The Angel's Game.

He starred in the live action remake of "Beauty and the Beast."

