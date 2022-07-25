VIDEO: Corbin Bleu & Jason Earles Discuss 'Coming Home' to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Click Here for More on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles will be making their long-awaited returns to Disney in the new season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series.

The two Disney Channel stars are the latest additions to the series for its third season, which premieres on Wednesday, July 27.

Season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors.

With a high-stakes production of "Frozen" on the horizon AND a drama-filled "docu-series" of the production in the works, the new season will also feature music from "High School Musical" and "Camp Rocks."

Earles, who is most known for playing Jackson Stewart, brother to Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana, will play camp counselor Dewey Wood. Bleu, who played Chad Danforth in the original High School Musical films, will play himself.

The new season also features Joshua Bassett, Julia Lester, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jojo Siwa, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Reinders, Sofia Wylie, and more.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Bleu and Earles to discuss their highly-anticipated return, how Disney's content has progressed since their time, and more.

Watch the interview here: