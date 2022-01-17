VIDEO: Claybourne Elder Talks Paying It Forward Through COMPANY Tickets on PIX11

Claybourne Elder appeared on Pix11 this morning to discuss starring in Company on Broadway and how he is paying it forward by giving audience members the opporunity to win free tickets to performances after a stranger had given him the money to see his co-star Patti LuPone in Sweeney Todd when he was in college.

"I had COVID two weeks ago and I was coming back into the show and I was very excited so I decided I would buy two tickets to the show and give them away on Instagram ... Strangers started sending me money to buy more tickets for people who couldn't afford to see the show, so I ended up getting over a hundred tickets over the course of two weeks for strangers."

Elder also discussed appearing in The Gilded Age on HBO Max, which is set to premiere on January 24. Watch the new interview below!

Claybourne Elder made his Broadway debut in Bonnie and Clyde in 2011 as "Buck Barrow." He also originated the roles of "Hollis Bessemer" in Stephen Sondheim's Road Show, and "Michael Victor" in Venice. His other Broadway credits include playing the Soldier/Alex and understudying Jake Gyllenhaal in the Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, as well as understudying Ed in Torch Song.

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family?

Company stars Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan.

