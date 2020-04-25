VIDEO: Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin Talks HOMELAND Series Finale on THE LATE SHOW

Homeland stars Mandy Patinkin and Claire Danes appeared on the at-home edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Colbert played a lightning round of tough "Homeland" questions with the stars, ahead of the show's series finale this Sunday on Showtime.

The final season of HOMELAND finds Carrie Mathison (Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured - which is a problem for Saul (Patinkin), now National Security Advisor to the newly ascendant President Warner (Emmy and Golden Globe winner Beau Bridges). The top priority of Warner's young administration is an end to the "forever war" in Afghanistan, and Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations. But Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies - and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé can provide. Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion's den - one last time. Along with Danes and Patinkin, the final season stars Maury Sterling, Linus Roache and Costa Ronin, with Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar also returning from season four in series regular roles.

Produced by FOX 21 Television Studios for SHOWTIME, HOMELAND was developed for American television by ALEX GANSA and HOWARD GORDON, and is based on the original Israeli series Prisoners of War by GIDEON RAFF. Along with Gansa and Gordon, executive producers for season eight include Chip Johannessen, Debora Cahn, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Claire Danes, Michael Klick, Avi Nir, Ran Telem and GIDEON RAFF.





