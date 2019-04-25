VIDEO: Ciara RenÃ©e is Elphie in the Bathroom in Michael Korte's Latest

Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte returns with a spin on two of Broadway's biggest hits! Watch below as Elphaba laments her time in the Ozdust Ballroom Bathroom.

Broadway's Ciara Renée stars as Elphaba in Korte's new take on 'Michael In The Bathroom'. The parody was written by Korte with the vocals arranged by Bryson Camper and video filmed by Baxter Stapleton.

Korte is known for his many viral videos including #HAM4BEY, 'The Evolution of Lin-Manuel', 'Queens Sing King' & more!





