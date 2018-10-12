VIDEO: Ciara Renee, Krystal Joy Brown, and Michael Korte Perform 'Shallow' from A STAR IS BORN

Broadway stars Ciara Renee and Krystal Joy Brown have teamed up with YouTuber Michael Korte and musician Evan Williams to deliver some vocal magic! For Korte's 'One Take' acoustic sessions, a series on his YouTube channel, the girls cover 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born.

In 'A Star Is Born' the song is sung by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper.

The video produced by Michael Korte was filmed by Baxter Stapleton.

Korte is known for his videos viral videos #HAM4BEY & #GAGA4RENT & more!

