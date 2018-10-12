VIDEO: Ciara Renee, Krystal Joy Brown, and Michael Korte Perform 'Shallow' from A STAR IS BORN

Oct. 12, 2018  

Broadway stars Ciara Renee and Krystal Joy Brown have teamed up with YouTuber Michael Korte and musician Evan Williams to deliver some vocal magic! For Korte's 'One Take' acoustic sessions, a series on his YouTube channel, the girls cover 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born.

In 'A Star Is Born' the song is sung by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper.

The video produced by Michael Korte was filmed by Baxter Stapleton.

Korte is known for his videos viral videos #HAM4BEY & #GAGA4RENT & more!

VIDEO: Ciara Renee, Krystal Joy Brown, and Michael Korte Perform 'Shallow' from A STAR IS BORN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

Include






More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Releases Music Video For Anti-Trump Track 'Don't Lie To Me'
  • VIDEO: Darren Criss and Nick Jonas Form A Brotherhood for HOW TO SUCCEED... Number at Elsie Fest
  • BWW Exclusive: Watch a First Look of the SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE Starring Kara Tointon
  • VIDEO: Taye Diggs Discusses ALL AMERICAN and His Children's Book on TODAY
  • VIDEO: George Salazar Joins Charlie Rosen's 8-Bit Big Band for A Jaw-Dropping Spin On Super Mario Theme!
  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Releases the Music Video for 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' from IDINA:LIVE

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE