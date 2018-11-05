VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Tells LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN About His Original Career Aspirations

Nov. 5, 2018  

Today, Christopher Jackson was a guest on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." During his interview, Jackson talks about his childhood dream of playing baseball, and how people are still asking him for Hamilton tickets.

Jackson is best known for originating the role of George Washington in the Tony-winning Broadway musical, "Hamilton." He also starred as Benny in the Tony-winning production of "In the Heights".

Jackson currently stars as Chunk Palmer in the main cast of the CBS television drama "Bull." His other television work includes the recurring role of Perry Loftus in the HBO prison drama "Oz" and guest appearances on "Fringe," "Gossip Girl," "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife" and "White Collar." Also active as a film and television composer, he won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song for "What I Am" for the children's television program "Sesame Street." He has also written music for LL Cool J, Sean Kingston, and will.i.am.

