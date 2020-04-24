VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Hints at Appearances in IN THE HEIGHTS and TICK, TICK...BOOM! Films!

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Christopher Jackson has revealed that he is working on two of Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming projects - the film adaptations of In the Heights and tick, tick, BOOM!

Jackson was interviewed for Den of Geek, mostly about his passion for baseball, meeting Derek Jeter, and playing on the Broadway softball league with his former castmates.

At the end of the interview, Jackson was asked what he's working on next.

"I'll be shooting tick, tick...BOOM! with Lin," he said. "They were shooting, so once that resumes..."

He also hinted at an appearance in In the Heights.

"I may have been on set," he said. "I may have done a little cameo, possibly"

In addition to those projects, Jackson revealed that he has written three television shows that are "waiting to get sold."

Watch the full interview below!

Jackson originated the role of George Washington in Hamilton, earning him a 2016 Tony Award Nomination. He also originated the role of Benny in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, which Lincoln Park produces this June. Other Broadway credits include Simba in The Lion King and Delray in Memphis, the closing show in Lincoln Park's recently announced 2019-2020 series.

A Grammy and Emmy Award-Winning songwriter, composer, and actor, Mr. Jackson is currently the star of the hit CBS drama "Bull." He is also a powerful advocate for social inclusion, the arts, and autism. Since his son was diagnosed with autism in 2007, Mr. Jackson has become a vocal and passionate supporter of KultureCity, and Sesame Street's autism outreach program.





