VIDEO: Christine Noel, Brooke Simpson & Uri Grey Perform 'Woman Is' from LEMPICKA

Oct. 23, 2018  

Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte delivers his most impassioned, poignant offering yet with this heart-rending cover of 'Woman Is' from the new musical Lempicka. The video features vocalists Christine Noel, Brooke Simpson & Uri Grey.

The video produced by Korte was filmed by Baxter Stapleton, features pianist Ester Na & violinist Tim Reynolds. Korte is known for his videos viral videos #HAM4BEY, #GAGA4RENT, 'The Evolution of Lin-Manuel' and more!

Fleeing the Russian revolution and leaving behind a world of opulence and wealth, aristocrat Tamara de Lempicka and her beloved husband Tadeusz are forced to make a new life.

In the rising tide of fascism, Tamara takes to painting to survive, and when she meets the free-spirited Rafaela, a prostitute on the fringes of Parisian society, she's torn between the life she cherishes with her husband and the passion, ambition, and possibility awoken in her by her new muse.

Inspired by the life of the artist who transformed herself from penniless refugee to star of the art world when the world itself teetered on chaos, Lempicka looks at the beauty and danger of one painter pursuing it all.

