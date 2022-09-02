VIDEO: Christine Baranski Reveals How Broadway Contributed to THE GOOD FIGHT

After 13 years, Christine Baranski will say goodbye to the character of Diane Lockhart in the final season of The Good Fight, premiering September 8 on Paramount+.

The series, which was a spinoff of the popular CBS series The Good Wife, stars Baranski, Audra McDonald, Andre Braugher, Alan Cumming, John Slattery, Sarah Steele, and more.

In the upcoming sixth season, Diane feels like she's going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Baranski ahead of the premiere to discuss saying goodbye to Diane Lockhart, what it was like tackling real-life issues through the series, and how Broadway has contributed to the series throughout its six seasons.

Watch the new interview here: