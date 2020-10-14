VIDEO: Chris Colfer Talks About His Book 'A Tale of Witchcraft' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

This is the former "Glee" star's sixteenth book!

Chris Colfer talked about his 16th book, "A Tale of Witchcraft."

Watch the interview on "Good Morning America" below!

Chris Colfer won a Golden Globe for his role in the long-running musical dramedy GLEE. He penned the 2014 "Glee" episode "Old Dog, New Tricks" as well as the 2012 movie "Struck by Lightning," in which he also starred. He has written a children's book series called Land of Stories.

