VIDEO: Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, Harvey Fierstein & More Reflect on Memories of Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre

To commemorate the reopening of one of the most storied venues in theatrical history, Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) just shared a collection of reflections and anecdotes from Broadway and Hollywood personalities that celebrate the history of Boston's historic Emerson Colonial Theatre. Following a refurbishment by ATG over the past two years, the theatre reopened last night with the first preview performance of the pre-Broadway world premiere engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Those featured in the launch of #myColonial include: Tony® Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, Bandstand); Ted Chapin (Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization); Tony Award nominee Will Chase (High Fidelity, "Nashville"); Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Hairspray, La Cage Aux Folles); Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (High Fidelity, Bring it On); Academy Award and Tony Award winner Joel Grey (Cabaret, Wicked); Emmy Award nominee Mindy Kaling; Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner John Kander (Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman); Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, High Fidelity); Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Dogfight); Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Sarah Jessica Parker; Tony Award winner Hal Prince (Follies, A Little Night Music); Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Carousel, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical); Tony Award winner Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, West Side Story); Tony Award winner Chita Rivera (West Side Story, Chicago); Tony Award winner Tommy Tune (Grand Hotel, My One and Only); Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Next to Normal).

As previously announced, ATG, the world's number one live-theater company, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Emerson College to operate the landmark venue, including investing several million dollars in much needed capital improvements to the historic theater, and renewing the tradition of the Emerson Colonial Theatre as the birthplace of new Broadway musicals. In its storied history, the Emerson Colonial Theatre has debuted such seminal Broadway shows as Anything Goes, Porgy and Bess,Oklahoma!, Annie Get Your Gun, Follies, A Little Night Music, La Cage aux Folles and Grand Hotel, among others. The theatre will also program a variety of live entertainment offerings, titles of which will be announced shortly.

For more information on the Emerson Colonial Theatre, or to buy tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical and other events, visit EmersonColonialTheatre.com.

