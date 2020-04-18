VIDEO: Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga & Lang Lang Perform 'The Prayer'

In another highlight of tonight's One World: Together at Home concert, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang performed "The Prayer" in a special finale.

Global Citizen is a social action platform for a global generation that aims to solve the world's biggest challenges. On our platform, you can learn about issues, take action on what matters most, and join a community committed to social change. We believe we can end extreme poverty because of the collective actions of Global Citizens across the world. Register to become a Global Citizen and start taking action today: https://www.globalcitizen.org/

