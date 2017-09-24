VIDEO: Catch Up on Our Day at The Broadway Flea Market!

This is the moment, theatre lovers! Today's the day that you can turn your love of Broadway into a philanthropic endeavor, because today is the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction! You may have missed some of the events by now, but the flea market is open until 7pm tonight, so run down for your chance to nab some great souvenirs!

Meanwhile, BroadwayWorld's official Facebook page went live this afternoon, check out coverage straight from the streets!

Plus don't miss photos of your favorite stars signing at the autograph table!