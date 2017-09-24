Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Snapchat
VIDEO: Catch Up on Our Day at The Broadway Flea Market!
This is the moment, theatre lovers! Today's the day that you can turn your love of Broadway into a philanthropic endeavor, because today is the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction! You may have missed some of the events by now, but the flea market is open until 7pm tonight, so run down for your chance to nab some great souvenirs!
Meanwhile, BroadwayWorld's official Facebook page went live this afternoon, check out coverage straight from the streets!
Plus don't miss photos of your favorite stars signing at the autograph table!
There are more than 50 tables full of Broadway memorabilia, collectible Playbills and unique gems. Among the shows scheduled to have tables this year are Aladdin; Anastasia; Beautiful - The Carole King Musical; A Bronx Tale The Musical; Dear Evan Hansen; Hamilton; Hello, Dolly!; Kinky Boots; The Lion King; Miss Saigon; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812; NEWSical The Musical; The Phantom of the Opera; School of Rock - The Musical, Sweeney Todd; Waitress and Wicked. The latest list of participating shows and organizations can be found at broadwaycares.org.
Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record breaking $782,081, bringing the event's 30-year total to more than $12.2 million.