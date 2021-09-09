VIDEO: Carpool Karaoke with Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Camila Cabello

It's premiere night for "Cinderella" on Amazon, and James hops in the car with his co-stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel to carpool to the big event. Ride along as the group sings songs and tells stories from the unforgettable "Adele Dazeem" moment, to Camila's first date with Shawn to Billy getting the call to play the Fairy Godmother in "Cinderella."



