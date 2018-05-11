VIDEO: Carol Burnett Shares On Stage Mishaps & More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Actress Carol Burnett admits to falling asleep during a performance in "Once Upon a Mattress," explaining what led to the burnout that cause her to doze off during a scene.

Carol, an award-winning actress and best-selling author, is widely recognized by the public and her peers for her work for her comedic and dramatic roles on television, film, and Broadway, most notably The Carol Burnett Show. Ms. Burnett has been honored with Emmys, Golden Globes, People's Choice Awards, the Horatio Alger Award, an Ace Award, and the Peabody. A KENNEDY Center Honoree, she received the KENNEDYCenter Mark Twain Prize for Humor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ms. Burnett has also written three New York Times bestsellers: Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story; This Time Together: Laughter and Reflection and her autobiography, One More Time. Ms Burnett made her Broadway debut in the original production of Once Upon a Mattress and returned to Broadway several times, starring in Fade Out, Fade In, Putting It Together, and Moon Over Buffalo. Ms. Burnett and her daughter, Carrie Hamilton, wrote the play Hollywood Arms, which premiered on Broadway in 2002, directed by Hal Prince.

Check out the clip below!

