VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Team Irene Sankoff and David Hein Create Song Celebrating Canada

The songwriting team behind Come From Away, Irene Sankoff and David Hein, have written a new song to celebrate Canada, called This is Canada Nice!

The song is featured in a new animation exploring Canada's rich culture and history.

"We're so lucky to work with this incredible group - some of our heroes, who could define 'nice' each in a different way. And then set those definitions against different animation and music styles across Canada," Hein told Travel and Leisure. "One of the things we love about this project is that in a time when so many artists are out of work, we were able to bring together this community to celebrate Canada and create a piece of art together...It was wonderful to be given the opportunity to connect with all of these different people, to bring in our 'Come From Away' cast, and to create something right now that will hopefully give people a little bit of hope for traveling in the future and reconnecting and coming together again."

"We talked about how nice sometimes gets a bad rap, but nice isn't passive - it's very active," Sankoff said. "Nice is courageous, nice is a skill, and it's brave...It means that you're a little more gracious, and take the time to listen...It's more complex than a lot of people give it credit for."

Watch the video below!