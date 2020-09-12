VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Cast Members Perform 'Prayer' in Honor of the National Day of Service

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The Broadway and North American Tour casts of Come From Away come together in song to pay it forward in service, spirit & strength.

Cast members performed "Prayer" from the musical. Watch below!

Throughout these 5 days, we strive to remember, and in their honor, to act with the same extraordinary kindness that was shown 19 years ago.

On this National Day of Service, we remember that no matter how, when, or why we pray, we all have the power to be the candle in the window and a channel of peace for each other.

