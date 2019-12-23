VIDEO: CHICAGO in Mexico Cast Members Perform 'Jingle Bell Rock'

Jingle bell time is a swell time to see a special performance from the cast of Chicago! Four of the men from the show's Mexico production took to the stage for a razzle dazzling Spanish version of 'Jingle Bell Rock' to celebrate the holiday season. Check it out with the video below!

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording. Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway and West End history. It is the second longest running show in Broadway history, having surpassed Cats in November 2014. The Broadway production has over 9,500 performances. Chicago has been seen by more than 32 million people worldwide and has played more than 32,500 performances worldwide.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.





