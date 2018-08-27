VIDEO: CBS THIS MORNING Pays Tribute to Neil Simon

On CBS This Morning, Neil Simon is paid tribute after he died Sunday at the age of 91 due to COMPLICATIONS from pneumonia. Jamie Wax reports about his career, which includes "The Odd Couple" and "Lost in Yonkers," which won a Pulitzer Prize. Watch the video below.

Neil Simon is widely regarded as one of the most successful, prolific, and performed playwrights in the world. He has received more combined Oscar and Tony nominations than any other writer. Overall, he has garnered 17 Tony nominations and won three. In 1983 became the only living playwright to have a New York theatre, the Neil Simon Theatre, named in his honor.

Neil Simon's unparalleled career in the theater included more than thirty plays and musicals that opened on Broadway over a span of four decades. He made his playwriting debut in 1961, with Come Blow Your Horn and concluded his extraordinary Broadway run with 45 Seconds From Broadway in 2001.

Neil Simon established his reputation writing some of Broadway's most successful comedies, including Barefoot in the Park, The Odd Couple, and Plaza Suite. Many of his later plays explored darker themes, as those found in Biloxi Blues, Broadway Bound and Lost in Yonkers.

